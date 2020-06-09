DNRC, DPHHS proposing land exchange in Jefferson County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is proposing a land exchange with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in Jefferson County.

Under the exchange, DNRC would transfer about 32 acres of state trust land on the Montana Developmental Center campus in Boulder. DPHHS would acquire via transfer from the Montana Department of Corrections 154 acres located about a mile south of Boulder for the exchange.

DNRC will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom on June 10 at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed land exchange. All meeting materials are available on the DNRC website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/public-interest/public-notices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0