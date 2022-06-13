Deputy Interior secretary touts investments in Montana infrastructure at Helena event

Tommy Beaudreau, President Joe Biden’s deputy secretary of the Interior, touted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how it will benefit Montana during a press event in Helena Friday.

The act, signed by Biden on Nov. 15, 2021, provides over $1 trillion for infrastructure investments across America. It includes funds for internet access, rebuilding roads and bridges, improving public transportation and delivering clean drinking water to Americans who don’t have it, among other infrastructure developments. Montana is slated to receive billions from the act.

“It is truly an opportunity to unleash resilience initiatives, the work of the (Montana Conservation) Corps, but also demonstrate to all of us true common ground when it comes to providing for fundamental needs of the American people around basic infrastructure, resilient landscapes and good-paying jobs and opportunities to rebuild America better than ever,” Beaudreau said.

The Friday event highlighted the bill’s investment in Montana’s wildfire preparation infrastructure. The act sets aside $23 million in funds to go toward wildfire protection in Montana over the next five years, according to a state fact sheet about the bill.

Beaudreau spoke at the site of the July 2019 North Hills Fire. That fire burned around 5,000 acres of land just outside Helena.

Beaudreau and Jono McKinney – the president and CEO of the Montana Conservation Corps – highlighted the Corps’ efforts to rebuild over four miles of a fence that burned down in the North Hills Fire. Montana Conservation Corps is an organization that gives young people opportunities to engage in service by conserving public lands in the state.

“Part of the recovery effort was through partnerships with MCC to bring a crew of young people up to repair the fence line so that that infrastructure is replaced,” Beaudreau said.

He added that the Corps’ partnership with the Bureau of Land Management to rebuild the fence was an example of the type of work the infrastructure act funds provide for.

McKinney, too, highlighted the impact of the Corps’ partnership with BLM in rebuilding the fence.

“Our Corps members will leave MCC with a love of public lands, trained with valuable job skills, skilled in leadership and teamwork and ready to step forward as the department’s diverse and inclusive 21st century workforce,” McKinney said. “And they will leave our public lands in better shape, like the project you visited today.”

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who also spoke at Friday’s event, said Montana’s recreational activity in the summer has slowed in recent years due to more intense wildfire seasons. States At Risk – an organization that works to show the impact of climate change on all 50 U.S. states – found that over the last 45 years, “Montana has seen a larger percentage increase in the number of large fires than any other western state.”

Collins said the bill provided a welcome investment in forest restoration, which would help to prevent Montana wildland fires in the future.

“This bipartisan infrastructure law is historic and it’s a great start to leaving our communities better for our children and grandchildren,” Collins said.

