Denton fire relief fund established at Opportunity Bank

A fund has been opened at Opportunity Bank of Montana to help those affected by the West Wind fire in Denton.

The fire, which started Tuesday, has burned an estimated 25 structures, including homes and a long-standing grain elevator.

The Denton Fire Relief Fund was opened with an initial deposit of $2,500 and there's an additional $5,000 in matching funds.

Checks can be made payable to the Denton Fire Relief Fund and mailed to Farmers State Bank, a division of Opportunity Bank of Montana, at P.O. Box 1047, Denton, MT 59430. Checks and donations may also be made to any of the 24 Opportunity Bank branches across Montana.

All donations received will be managed locally and are fully tax deductible. Questions may be directed to Brandi Schweigert, Opportunity Bank vice president/regional retail manager, at 406-932-5317 or to Austin Mapston, Denton High School alum, at 406-350-0463.

Fergus County and the American Red Cross have set up an emergency shelter at the Lewistown Civic Center, located at 309 5th Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0