Decontamination system for N95 masks opens in Helena

Health officials have identified N95 masks as an import piece of personal protective equipment for COVID-19, and now rather than discarding them after use, health care providers may get them decontaminated for reuse at no charge.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA, the company Battelle was contracted to set up its Critical Care Decontamination System at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena. The state of Montana requested the system on April 8 and it recently became operational, making it one of 60 to be installed in the country and one of four currently in the region.
Using a series of chambers the system deploys concentrated vaporized hydrogen peroxide, followed by a dwelling cycle and then aeration. The process takes several hours but afterward, the N95 mask is clean for reuse. A mask may be decontaminated 20 times. At full capacity the facility could decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day.
“As many people as we can help to keep their existing equipment if they can’t afford to buy new or can’t find new, we’re here to fill that gap, to keep the product they do have in working condition so they’re safe to do their jobs,” said Kris Adams, program manager of Battelle’s national security division and the Montana site manager.
In 2015 Battelle worked on a test trial decontaminating masks for the virus SARS. Based on that benchmark with the FDA, the company was able to fast-track its system when concerns arose over PPE shortages and COVID-19, she said.
On Wednesday the Montana National Guard and state officials including Gov. Steve Bullock toured the facility with media in an effort to raise awareness about the program’s availability and to encourage health care providers from hospitals to dental offices that use PPE to register at www.battelle.org/N95 or www.battelle.org/decon. Those sending in masks are asked to double bag them for shipping or drop off, and the same masks will be returned and marked to indicate how many times they have been decontaminated.
“When you can take one of the masks and get it cleansed up to 20 times, it’ll make it just that much easier or that much more likely that our first responders or our health care folks have the critical PPE that they need,” Bullock said.
Capt. Dan Bushnell with the Montana National Guard said officials looked at facilities across the state that could accommodate the cleaning system. The aviation facility was centrally located and had the space, electrical and water infrastructure needed.
“It’s a really good timeline, good communication with the National Guard, great support here by the fulltime officer in charge here getting all the logistics set up,” said Jake Ganieany, bureau chief of Montana Disaster & Emergency Services. “We’re excited that it’s here and we really want to encourage any facility to register with Battelle, get their respirators double bagged and sent in.”
The state of Montana currently has a million N95 masks on order, which it pushes out to hospitals and first responders, but the state is competing nationally and even internationally for PPE, he said.
While Montana, Idaho and North Dakota have Battelle systems in place, South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah do not. That opens up the possibility of accepting PPE from other states in the region for decontamination.
