Decontamination system for N95 masks opens in Helena

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials have identified N95 masks as an import piece of personal protective equipment for COVID-19, and now rather than discarding them after use, health care providers may get them decontaminated for reuse at no charge.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA, the company Battelle was contracted to set up its Critical Care Decontamination System at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena. The state of Montana requested the system on April 8 and it recently became operational, making it one of 60 to be installed in the country and one of four currently in the region.

Using a series of chambers the system deploys concentrated vaporized hydrogen peroxide, followed by a dwelling cycle and then aeration. The process takes several hours but afterward, the N95 mask is clean for reuse. A mask may be decontaminated 20 times. At full capacity the facility could decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day.

“As many people as we can help to keep their existing equipment if they can’t afford to buy new or can’t find new, we’re here to fill that gap, to keep the product they do have in working condition so they’re safe to do their jobs,” said Kris Adams, program manager of Battelle’s national security division and the Montana site manager.