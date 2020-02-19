David McCumber named regional editor of Lee's Montana newspapers

David McCumber, editor and general manager of The Montana Standard, has been named regional editor, supervising the news operations of all Lee newspapers in Montana.

McCumber will remain in Butte and continue in his current role at The Montana Standard, but will now also coordinate with local newsroom leaders in each of Lee’s Montana markets.

McCumber has worked in and led newsrooms of various sizes, from small dailies to metropolitan newspapers. His 50-year career includes a decade at The Seattle Post-Intelligencer, where he was the managing editor, and a three-year stint as Hearst Newspapers’ Washington, D.C., bureau chief. He joined Lee as the editor in Butte in 2015. He was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in 1984 and has published four books of nonfiction.

“We are lucky to have outstanding journalists at all of Lee’s Montana newspapers,” McCumber said. “My job will be to support them however I can; to try to make each day’s print and digital products the best they can be; and to make sure we continue to give our Montana readers the excellent news coverage they need and have come to expect.”