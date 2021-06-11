Daines hears about counterdrug task force efforts in Montana

Sen. Steve Daines on Friday heard more information on what he described as “an untold story" about counterdrug efforts in Montana.

The Montana Republican met with members of the Montana National Guard at Fort Harrison to hear about its Counterdrug Joint Task Force Program in which military skills are used to support local law enforcement with the detection and curtailment of drug trafficking activities.

Joining Daines in the discussion was Maj. Gen. John P. Hronek, adjutant general for the state, several staff members and members of the Counterdrug Program team.

Daines said it was an earlier discussion with Hronek in which he mentioned the program that piqued his interest and he wanted to know more.

He added that many Montanans probably do not realize the National Guard is helping law enforcement.

Panelists talking with Daines, who officials asked the Independent Record not to name in this story because of the nature of their work, used the Russell Country Drug Task Force when offering examples.