Daines, Feinstein introduce wildfire protection bill

Daines said one of the major motivations for the bill is developing jobs in the timber industry.

While each lumber mill faces unique challenges, Montana mills as a whole do face a challenge with maintaining a supply of logs, Todd Morgan, the director of Forest Industry Research at the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, said in a previous interview.

Supply issues include changing land ownership with industrial timber lands that lead to longer haul distances, litigation, as well as factors that affect quality of timber, including fires, drought and beetle-kill.

Daines also cited public health as a driving force behind the bill.

“We’ve always talked about the importance of protecting public health and public safety. That’s something we’ve talked about with wildfire management and preventing them and minimizing them when we talk about forest management reform,” Daines said. “But I think with COVID concerns now it becomes even more important now in protecting our communities, families and our first responders. Smoke is a real health hazard and when you’re breathing in smoke combined with the COVID risk, we now have a recipe for something really serious.”

Daines said he hopes to see the bill receive a hearing in September and move in the Senate by the end of the year. California Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa and Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta plan to introduce companion legislation in the House.

