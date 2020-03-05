Daines confident in Trump's new support for LWCF

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who has emerged as a key advocate for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, said he is optimistic the recent backing of President Donald Trump will push full funding for the program over the finish line.
A bipartisan group of senators spoke in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, the day after Trump tweeted support for full mandatory funding for LWCF as well as the Restore Our Parks Act – a program addressing backlogged maintenance at America’s national parks.
“The announcement that the president made yesterday is historic, a historic day for conservation, for Montana, for the entire nation,” Daines said in an interview.
Trump had previously backed the national parks bill but proposed slashing LWCF funding as recently as last month. Despite the administration’s proposals, Congress has funded the program at higher levels but still well below the full $900 million threshold, including about $500 million this year.
Following a successful push to see the program permanently reauthorized, both Daines and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester have joined a bipartisan push to fully fund LWCF and make the funding permanent by removing it from the annual appropriations process. Supporters of the measure believe it will not only add more critical funding but also provide certainty to those who tap it for conservation and recreation.
Montana has received more than $400 million in LWCF funding, including recent access projects on the Rocky Mountain Front, along the Smith River and near Whitefish.
LWCF uses offshore oil and gas royalties to fund a variety of conservation and recreation needs nationwide, including public access projects and municipal parks. The national parks bill generates funding similarly in earmarking a portion of revenue from energy development toward maintenance. If passed, the bill would generate more than $1 billion per year over the next five years toward the $12 estimated backlog.
“Every day that goes by we’re losing ecosystems in this country, and once they’re gone they’re gone forever,” Tester said in the news conference.
Tester has been a staunch supporter of LWCF, including cosponsoring legislation along with Daines to both permanently reauthorize as well as mandate full funding. But he has acknowledged limited influence while in the Democratic minority and said the viability largely rested with Senate Republicans.
Tester expressed more measured optimism, the Associated Press reported, calling Trump's tweet “good news,'' but added: ”It's almost too good to be true.''
Conservation groups in Montana have lobbied Daines heavily on the issue, and most applauded his backing of LWCF.
Daines said that he and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently to push both pieces of legislation, but McConnell said he would not move the bills forward without the president’s endorsement.
Their subsequent meeting with Trump last week included presentations on projects in Montana and Colorado, and they lobbied for LWCF as a “bottom up driven” program valuable for public land conservation.
“The president listened, and he committed as we walked out of the meeting, he said ‘If you get this bill on my desk I’ll sign it,’” Daines said. “That’s what we needed for Leader McConnell to say, ‘OK, I’ll put that on the floor of the United States Senate.’”
Daines believes the legislation could see action in the Senate in March or April.
“I’m optimistic we’re not going to just have a press conference, we’re actually going to see an outcome here,” he said.
Republicans and Democrats supporting the bills praised the bipartisanship Wednesday while reporters also brought up the legislation's timing in an election year.
Both Daines and Gardner are seeking reelection this year, and while Daines is heavily favored against the Democrats currently running in Montana, Gardner is considered one of the Senate's most vulnerable incumbents.
“I'm not going to try to play politics or point partisan fingers,'' Gardner told reporters Wednesday. "I'm going to focus on the good the great outdoors does.''
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he didn't care about the plan's politics, only that it helped his state and others across the country.
"Politics be damned, let's get this done,'' Manchin said, standing next to Gardner at the news conference.
Daines said in an interview that if the issue were purely political it would not make sense to make permanent changes to the law.
“This is not a political argument for me – as a lifelong Montanan I’ve grown up loving this outdoor way of life,” he said.
Daines added that he considers his advocacy for LWCF and national parks one of legacy.
“When you look back someday, when you hang up your spurs as a senator, you look back on what are some of your proudest accomplishments, and getting this done, assuming we get it done and signed into law, will be one of those,” he said.
At a budget hearing Wednesday, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt acknowledged that Trump's tweet took him by surprise, but said he and the rest of the Trump administration support full funding for the conservation program and for clearing the maintenance backlog, a priority of interior secretaries of both parties.
"The president made his comment and I’m pretty 100% confident everybody's getting in line,'' Bernhardt said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.