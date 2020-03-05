Daines confident in Trump's new support for LWCF

Republicans and Democrats supporting the bills praised the bipartisanship Wednesday while reporters also brought up the legislation's timing in an election year.

Both Daines and Gardner are seeking reelection this year, and while Daines is heavily favored against the Democrats currently running in Montana, Gardner is considered one of the Senate's most vulnerable incumbents.

“I'm not going to try to play politics or point partisan fingers,'' Gardner told reporters Wednesday. "I'm going to focus on the good the great outdoors does.''

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he didn't care about the plan's politics, only that it helped his state and others across the country.

"Politics be damned, let's get this done,'' Manchin said, standing next to Gardner at the news conference.

Daines said in an interview that if the issue were purely political it would not make sense to make permanent changes to the law.

“This is not a political argument for me – as a lifelong Montanan I’ve grown up loving this outdoor way of life,” he said.

Daines added that he considers his advocacy for LWCF and national parks one of legacy.