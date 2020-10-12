Daines and Bullock locked in tight Senate race

“The problem we face right now globally is not what the U.S. is doing, it’s what China and other countries are doing where they’re continuing to increase their CO2 emissions related to energy,” he said. “What I believe the right thing to do here is how do we allow innovation continue to drive CO2 emissions down.”

Daines cited carbon capture technology from energy to be used for enhanced oil recovery as one example of innovation that should be encouraged.

Bullock, who said he does not back current carbon tax proposals, echoed support for carbon capture and noted that Montana has increased its footprint of wind and solar energy. He believes lobbyists and special interests have largely stood in the way of moving forward on addressing climate change.

“We can look at this as an opportunity to both create jobs, invest in infrastructure and not leave communities behind,” he said. “But if we’re not even going to be at the table, you’re either driving the bus or you’re under it. I think the senator has had his head in the sand and his hand in the pockets of the millions of dollars of oil and gas that he’s gotten if he won’t even have this conversation.”

