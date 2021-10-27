Woman charged with bomb threat against Montana Trappers Association

A 64-year-old New Mexico woman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an indictment alleging that she called in a bomb threat during a Montana Trappers Association banquet in May.

Dora Sandra Gomez, also known as Bella Gomez, of Albuquerque, entered the plea to charges of issuing false information and hoaxes in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Oct. 14, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege that on May 8 Gomez made an anonymous phone call to the Frontier Event Center in Dillion, which was hosting a banquet of the Montana Trappers Association. During the call she is alleged to have "stated that a remotely operated explosive device was located inside the building where the banquet was taking place and people could get hurt, or words to that effect,” federal officials said.

The phoned threat did not go directly to the Dillon Police Department, but once police were advised of the call around 8 p.m., officers responded to the banquet and evacuated the hall, Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson told the Montana Standard.