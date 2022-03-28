Wolf group sues FWP over records requests

A nonprofit group that advocates against the trapping and hunting of wolves in the Rocky Mountain region is suing the state wildlife management agency over claims of not responding to requests for public documents in a timely fashion.

Wolves of the Rockies filed the lawsuit against Fish, Wildlife & Parks last week in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

The lawsuit seeks to compel FWP to fill six outstanding records requests filed by the organization that it says the agency has not responded to or provided cost estimates for filling.

Several of the requests centered around wolf hunting. Wolves of the Rockies says in court documents that Marc Cooke, their president, sent a request into FWP in August 2021 seeking the communications between two game wardens about two men who were cited for poaching wolves from a helicopter near Wisdom. The men did not have licenses to take wolves.

Wolves of the Rockies and Trap Free Montana are involved in a separate lawsuit against FWP, saying the agency violated their right to participate when setting wolf hunting regulations. During a February court hearing in that case, FWP said hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana and a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Under the federal Airborne Hunting Act, hunting wolves or other animals from the air is prohibited.

Last week's lawsuit claims FWP never responded to the request for documents or provided an estimate of costs to fill the request.

In September 2021, Wolves of the Rockies made another request to FWP seeking public information about past Fish and Wildlife Commissions going back to 2008, specifically asking for agenda and proposals from past meetings, as well as audio or visual recordings. FWP did not respond to that request either, the lawsuit claims.

Meeting agenda and minutes are available online going back to 2020, and the agency directs people to contact the commission or FWP to request older information.

Later in September, Wolves of the Rockies asked for information specific to an August 2021 commission meeting. On behalf of the organization, Bill Rideg, a Missoula lawyer, asked for commissioners’ texts, emails and other correspondence from the day the commission adopted the 2021 wolf hunting regulations. Again, FWP did not respond to the request, the lawsuit claims.

In another request made in October, Wolves of the Rockies asked for copies of the forms that wolf hunters fill out and submit to FWP after taking a wolf during the 2021 season. After three weeks without hearing a response, the organization asked for an update. About two and a half weeks later, the organization asked again, then again a week later. FWP then responded, saying they would “look into it and get back” to the organization. The following day, the agency said it would have a clearer timeline by mid-December.

In early January, Wolves of the Rockies followed up, and FWP said it was working on the request.

Then in January, Wolves of the Rockies submitted two more requests, related to information about donations toward wolf and predator control and another seeking information about citations against Swan Mountain Outfitters, which was founded by Commissioner Patrick Tabor and his wife and now owned by his son and daughter.

Tabor was asked about the citations against him during his 2021 confirmation hearing in front of a state Senate committee, and said a court dismissed them because they were unfounded.

FWP has not yet responded to that request, the lawsuit claimed.

On Monday a spokesperson for FWP said the agency is not able to provide specific comments about pending litigation.

