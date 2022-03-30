State settles with Butte construction company for $500K

The state transportation department has settled with a now-shuttered Butte construction company for half a million dollars after the company said its business was blackballed on the state website.

The $500,000 settlement between Montana Department of Transportation and LeProwse Construction, LeProwse Contracting and owner Paul LeProwse in January avoided a trial that had been scheduled for March. The settlement also quashed a separate case LeProwse had brought against two DOT employees in federal court.

A spokesperson for the transportation department did not return an email seeking comment for this story.

LeProwse alleged the Montana Department of Transportation had hurt his business by posting an online notice in mid-2019 that the company was suspended from doing business with DOT until further notice. According to LeProwse's attorney, Larry Henke, the company did business almost exclusively with DOT. The lawsuit alleged the suspension notice was done without authorization as required by the department's policies and LeProwse subsequently was "blackballed" from obtaining concrete work.

The company initially sought $1.5 million for interfering with business contracts by posting the notice.

LeProwse was amid a wage dispute with the company’s subcontractor before DOT posted the suspension notice, according to court filings. That dispute drew an audit by the state labor department, which triggered another audit by the state transportation department. DOT posted the notice when LeProwse repeatedly failed to turn over documents requested by DOT, according to court filings from department attorneys.

While DOT had suspended LeProwse, the department labeled LeProwse as “obsolete” in its internal database. That was done as a means of flagging potential contracts secured by the company while the department was determining whether to debar LeProwse as an eligible vendor for state work, court filings state.

In November, DOT filed for summary judgment in the state court case, arguing LeProwse had not proved the suspension listing had hurt its business and asking the judge to dismiss LeProwse’s claims. District Court Judge Kurt Krueger never ruled on the department’s motion, and in February both parties filed a motion to dismiss the case. The state’s “Transparency in Government” website shows the $500,000 settlement was approved Jan. 31.

The second case against the DOT employees was ultimately put on hold pending the outcome of the initial suit, and was dismissed in February with prejudice, meaning LeProwse cannot bring the state back to court over the same matter.

According to records with the Montana Secretary of State, LeProwse's companies have since dissolved, with both the construction and contracting companies becoming "inactive" in December.

"The settlement, and the amount, did not replace these losses, but rather it merely reflected the reality of how hard it is to fight the State," Henke, LeProwse's attorney, said in an email Tuesday.

