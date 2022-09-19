State says it will comply with judge's order on birth certificates

After refusing to immediately comply last week with a Billings judge’s order issued from the bench, the state health department said Monday it would follow the court's direction to revert to a 2017 rule allowing transgender Montanans to update their birth certificate using a form.

“The department has received the court’s order clarifying the preliminary injunction and despite disagreeing with it, intends to comply with its terms,” spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email Monday.

However, it was unclear when the department would have the process in place to allow people to make updates to their vital records. At least one person trying to change their document was unable to Monday afternoon.

Citing the department's past actions, one of the plaintiffs in the case said late Monday they were waiting to see how the department would act.

“Based on the conduct of the department through the course of this litigation, we are absolutely in a place of actions speak louder than words,” said Alex Rate, the legal director of ACLU of Montana. “Until we see actions by the agency, it’s difficult to take them at their word.”

In a sharply written version of his Thursday bench order, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses took the state to task Monday for what he called its “demonstrably ridiculous” claims of confusion over his previous order to revert to the 2017 rule.

This spring following Moses’ preliminary injunction on a 2021 state law that required a person to have gender-affirming surgery and petition a court to be able to change the sex marker on their birth certificate, the state still went forward with the administrative rulemaking process to enact the law.

By Sept. 10, the state health department permanently adopted a rule that blocked off all avenues to update a birth certificate unless there was a data entry error on the original document.

Ebelt said in the email Monday that “the department stands by its actions and analysis concerning the April 2022 preliminary injunction decision, as set forth in its rulemaking that addressed critical regulatory gaps left by the court. Since the department has now received the court’s clarification, it is carefully considering next steps in the litigation.”

In his written order, Moses rebuked the health department’s actions, writing the state interpreted his order as allowing them to “have carte blanche to enact whatever regulations they want."

Moses’ order rejected the argument by the state that his initial injunction “left no regulatory process for changing one’s sex on a birth certificate” and that the order put DPHHS “in an uncertain regulatory situation.”

“Indeed, the court finds these claims are demonstrably ridiculous,” Moses wrote.

He also attached the 2017 rule to his written order to make his directions plainly clear.

“The court attaches, as Exhibit A, the 2017 DPHHS regulations that defendants will return to, for clarity for defendants, and to avoid any future claims of confusion,” Moses wrote. “If defendants require further clarification, they are welcome to request it from the court rather than engage in activities that constitute unlawful violations of the order.”

Moses in his Monday order did not issue any contempt findings against the state, but did say “motions for contempt based on continued violations of the order will be promptly considered.”

Ebelt did not provide a timeline for when the state would start using the 2017 rule again to update birth certificates.

On Monday — after Moses released the written version of his order and before Ebelt said the department would comply with it — Shawn Reagor, the director of equality and economic justice with the Montana Human Rights Network, called the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Office of Vital Records seeking to update his birth certificate.

Reagor was told his call would be sent to the person that handled those requests. He was then directed to the department’s public information office, where he left a message that had not been returned by Monday evening.

After the department's statement saying it would comply with the order was released, Reagor was in the Office of Vital Records in Helena but was told his birth certificate could not be updated and that he needed to speak with Ebelt. Reagor also said he spoke with the department's chief legal counsel Monday afternoon, who told him the department was still analyzing the ruling.

Reagor said he would next try the department director’s, followed by Gov. Greg Gianforte's office.

"The court makes it very clear they need to be making changes now, but I keep being sent to someone who will not call me back and refuses to make changes," Reagor said in a text message Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Reagor said “the administration is continuing to attack the trans community and continuing to try and make it difficult for trans people to live in this state."

In a statement Monday, Gianforte's office said “The governor has the utmost confidence in DPHHS and the Montana Department of Justice as they carefully consider and take next steps.”

Rate said he was frustrated with how long it has taken since Moses’ Thursday bench order for the state health department to comply. He added the plaintiffs will be actively monitoring what the department does next.

“The department knows how to implement that order because they did so without incident for years, so it should take no time at all for them to revert and begin processing applications,” Rate said. “I have a 10-year-old. Sometimes it takes two or three reminders for my 10-year-old to do what they (were told to). In my legal experience, I have never seen a defendant, much less a sophisticated state agency, require not one, not two, but three clear court orders to do what they are legally obligated to do.”

Moses' order is part of a lawsuit filed last year where the ACLU of Montana sued the state on behalf of two transgender Montanans over the 2021 law passed by GOP state legislators. The lawsuit is on behalf of Amelia Marquez, a Billings resident, and a trans man identified as John Doe in court proceedings. It is against the state of Montana; Gov. Greg Gianforte; the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which handles birth certificates; and department Director Adam Meier. Meier has since left the position and was replaced by Charlie Brereton.