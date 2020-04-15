Resentencing agreement approved in Helena negligent homicide case

During a resentencing hearing Wednesday, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon approved a new agreement between the county attorney's office and the man who was convicted in the 2018 accidental shooting death of a Helena doctor.
That agreement called for Gregg Trude, who was convicted of negligent homicide in 2019, to retract his request to withdraw his guilty plea and his request to disqualify McMahon as the judge presiding over his case. He will also waive his right to further challenge his conviction.
Those motions were filed following Wednesday's hearing.
In exchange, Trude gains the ability to seek parole after serving 25% of his sentence, which comes out to 318 days in this case, an opportunity which was not afforded to him in McMahon's initial sentencing.
Trude will also be able to request his transfer to the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of his sentence at one of its holding facilities. He is currently serving time within the Cascade County Detention Center.
That decision will be made at the discretion of the Department of Corrections.
The agreement also states if either Sentence Review or the Montana Parole Board does reduce Trude's 1,272-day prison sentence, he will contribute 500 hours toward "teaching or assisting at a hunter-safety course."
During Wednesday's hearing, Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher requested that provision of the agreement be amended to simply 500 hours of community service, citing concerns raised by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
McMahon said he was not in favor of amending the agreement with regard to that provision.
"The message needs to be received and heard that on Oct. 21, 2018, because (Trude) carried a loaded firearm in his vehicle, his hunting partner was killed," McMahon said from the bench. "It is a big deal, and I think future hunters need to have that information imparted on them and what better messenger than someone who's been there and who killed his hunting partner."
Per the agreement, Trude was required to reaffirm his original statement that he was the one who had put into his vehicle the loaded .300 Winchester Magnum that went off, fatally wounding Helena Dr. Eugene Walton. His attorneys argued during a Jan. 31 hearing to determine whether McMahon acted impartially when structuring his sentence that Walton was the one who stored the loaded rifle in the vehicle.
"The accident ... was a horrible tragedy," Trude, a former National Rifle Association instructor and longtime lobbyist for conservative causes, said via a live video feed from the Cascade County Detention Center. "I deeply regret the role I played in his death, and I will regret it and have to live with it for the rest of my life."
Trude's defense attorneys previously convinced acting Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court James Shea to grant a hearing to determine whether McMahon acted impartially when structuring Trude's original sentence.
McMahon was ultimately cleared of those allegations, but apologized Wednesday to Walton's family for prolonging the process.
"I am free to the public to chastise," McMahon said. "But in no shape, manner or form did I ever expect your family to have to continue to live through this process ... and for that, I am sorry."
Trude will also be required to pay restitution to the tune of $3,746,500, an amount requested by the victim's wife Leslie Walton as part of the presentence investigation and agreed to by Trude as part of this agreement. A total $9,500 of that amount will go to Crime Victim's Compensation with the rest to be paid to Leslie Walton for medical expenses and lost wages.
