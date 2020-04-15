Resentencing agreement approved in Helena negligent homicide case

During Wednesday's hearing, Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher requested that provision of the agreement be amended to simply 500 hours of community service, citing concerns raised by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

McMahon said he was not in favor of amending the agreement with regard to that provision.

"The message needs to be received and heard that on Oct. 21, 2018, because (Trude) carried a loaded firearm in his vehicle, his hunting partner was killed," McMahon said from the bench. "It is a big deal, and I think future hunters need to have that information imparted on them and what better messenger than someone who's been there and who killed his hunting partner."

Per the agreement, Trude was required to reaffirm his original statement that he was the one who had put into his vehicle the loaded .300 Winchester Magnum that went off, fatally wounding Helena Dr. Eugene Walton. His attorneys argued during a Jan. 31 hearing to determine whether McMahon acted impartially when structuring his sentence that Walton was the one who stored the loaded rifle in the vehicle.