Private-sector Glacier Park employee sentenced for sexually assaulting another private-sector seasonal employee

A former private-sector seasonal employee who admitted to sexually assaulting another private-sector seasonal worker in Glacier National Park was sentenced today to five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, said Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Eduardo Luis Diaz, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty on March 3 to sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Diaz was allowed to self-surrender.

“Seasonal workers for businesses operating in and around our national parks should be able to work in and enjoy our national parks without the threat of sexual assault and harassment. I hope this prosecution will assure workers and the public that we will hold predators accountable for their conduct. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley and the National Park Service for investigating and prosecuting this case,” Johnson said in a press release issued Friday.