Prison union members call for better treatment in Deer Lodge

A dozen or so members and supporters of the Montana State Prison’s union on Friday called for better treatment from management and more adherence to the contract signed with the corrections department earlier this year.

Prison employees for months have grown more vocal with their concerns that poor treatment from management is driving workers from their jobs at the facility outside Deer Lodge.

As the workforce dwindles, management has forced overtime shifts and reshaped schedules to ensure posts are filled, which the union argues violates the existing collective bargaining agreement.

The result is a dangerously thin rank-and-file at the 1,600-bed prison, said Local 4700 President Cathy Clark.

“It’s very scary and it’s volatile,” Clark said.

As the Tri-County Fair was gearing up Friday afternoon, correctional officers, clinical staff and supporting members of the prison community stood out on Conley Lake Road between the town and state’s largest secure facility. They held signs and bid passing cars to honk in support of the cause.

While the revolving group hovered around 12 or 15 Friday, Clark said several employees told her they feared retaliation for standing publicly with their concerns.

“But now is not the time to be idle,” she said.

While they work in an environment where employees said they're not allowed dignity from prison management, Friday gave members a chance to gather and speak their minds.

“It’s an adversarial culture out there,” said Tom Kine, a correctional officer at MSP for nearly eight years. “I’ve heard them (management) call us the enemy ... We’re not ever consulted when they make huge changes.”

An email to a Department of Corrections spokesperson for comment on the gathering was not returned Friday afternoon.

In recent weeks, the department switched the prison’s shifts from eight to 12 hours in order to cover gaps in the schedule. Some people — Kine included — enjoy the 12-hour shift; in the second week of the pay period, employees get four days off in a row. But to unilaterally make such a foundational change to the schedule, without negotiating with the union, has further roiled employees.

“It’s the same thing every time,” Kine said. “They just steamroll us.”

Shannon Ray was a 22-year veteran of the prison before he ultimately decided to leave in May. By the end of his time at the facility, he was a tool control specialist. But he said management would occasionally move him to different posts without consulting him or the union, a reclassification issue, in labor terms.

“That total disrespect and treatment of staff is a huge reason why people are leaving,” he said.

Ray, who lives in Deer Lodge, took a $5 an hour pay cut to take a new job in Butte.

Until recently, staff were subject to "forced holdovers," in which an officer was required to work another shift on his post when no other employees, off-duty or otherwise, were available to relieve them. Angst over the forced holdovers boiled over in late July when Correctional Officer Anthony Cotton filed a kidnapping report with the Powell County Sheriff's Office because his supervisors refused to let him leave his post in the intake unit at the end of his shift. According to the police report, his supervisors told the unit manager not to send a relief officer to Cotton's post, although one ultimately came 30 minutes after Cotton's shift ended.

The Powell County Attorney's Office said charges are not likely to be filed for the incident, calling the matter a labor dispute rather than a criminal offense. Warden Jim Salmonsen later called the police report a waste of criminal justice resources and noted Cotton was paid overtime for the additional half hour.

The dispute with management became more public last year, when the union voted 60-0 to move toward a potential strike when negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement seemed to be at an impasse.

Part of the frustrations then, according to the union's August 2021 press release, came from the "daily" harassment, threats, retaliation and bullying against officers.

While the Department of Corrections ultimately did ink a new contract with prison staff in late March, the union remained vocal, largely in hearings before state lawmakers, with its claims that management's treatment of staff was fueling the staff exodus from MSP. Salmonsen has been called before legislative committees and led reporters on a tour of the facility, conceding the prison is "never fully staffed," but also explaining management's limitations; correctional officers can be paid better at nearby county jails, and the potential employee pool in rural Powell County is shallow.

Lawmakers have taken the issue up with Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has praised DOC Director Brian Gootkin's work and continued work with lawmakers on the matter.

Friday's event outside the prison and Cotton's kidnapping report to law enforcement against his supervisors suggests much more work lies ahead.

— This story will be updated.