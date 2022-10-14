Panel dismisses Montana’s sovereignty immunity appeal in Blixseth case

A federal bankruptcy panel has dismissed an appeal by the Montana Department of Revenue in a lawsuit filed against the state by Yellowstone Club Founder Timothy Blixseth, saying Montana did not have sovereign immunity which protects states from lawsuits.

The two-page decision was made Thursday by the U.S. Bankruptcy Appellant Panel of the 9th Circuit Court.

The state has argued it was immune from the suit under the 11th Amendment, which prohibits federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states. A judge said earlier the state, by initiating action in federal court, waived the sovereign immunity rights.

Blixseth offered comment on the panel's order.

"The decision today by the 9th Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate panel to dismiss Montana's frivolous appeal which claimed that the state had not waived its sovereign immunity defense in my lawsuit against the state, now paves the way for the trial of my damages which I expect to be at or near $700 million," Blixseth said in an email.

The state did not respond to queries seeking comment.

This is the latest decision in more than a decade of legal action between Blisexth and the state. Blixseth claims he incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when the state filed a petition nearly a decade ago to force him into involuntary bankruptcy.

He sued the state and is seeking a jury trial and arguing for damages from Montana because he was forced to sell resorts and other properties, including an airplane and a yacht, at financial losses to fund his legal battles. He's also seeking hundreds of millions in damages for lost financial opportunities.

The Yellowstone Club, a private ski and golf resort in Big Sky founded by Blixseth in 1997, filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Blixseth was accused of pocketing much of a $375 million loan to the resort and later gave up control of the enterprise to his ex-wife during their 2008 divorce.

The club is now under new ownership and has emerged from bankruptcy.

The Montana Department of Revenue had audited Blixseth and in 2009 said he owed $56.8 million in taxes, penalties and interest arising from eight audit issues, court documents stated.

In June, a U.S. bankruptcy judge upheld court decisions that the state of Montana lacked legal standing to file an involuntary bankruptcy petition.

Blixseth spent 14 months in jail for civil contempt for violating a bankruptcy judge’s order not to sell Tamarindo, a luxury property in Jalisco, Mexico, for $13.8 million in 2011. He was released in 2016.