New law caps suspended sentences, new probation officers relieve system

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new limits don't apply to sentences handed down before HB 553 was signed, but Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin, former Gallatin County sheriff tapped to lead the agency in December, is happy with the change all the same.

"It's hard to say just because we're going forward," Gootkin said when asked about how the new law will tamp down caseloads for probation officers. "But obviously we expect that to affect our caseload in a good way."

The need for HB 553 was up on display on in a legislative budget hearing in March. The Department of Corrections was making a plea to lawmakers to fund new probation officers, having already been denied once. Gootkin was up against the consequences leveled against the agency for his predecessor's mistakes in implementing the changes lawmakers had passed over several sessions. Up until that hearing, lawmakers were holding back on resources his office had requested to address the probation division's needs.