MT Supreme Court: seizure 'unconstitutional,' drug conviction reversed

The Montana Supreme Court on Monday overturned the conviction of a 51-year-old man convicted of transporting drugs through Custer County.

The 7-0 opinion, authored by Justice Laurie McKinnon, found law enforcement's seizure of the Vietnamese man "unconstitutional," and reversed his conviction, which led to a 15-year state prison sentence in 2019.

According to the filing, Hoang Pham was heating up noodles inside a Miles City gas station in August 2017 when an agent with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation walked in. Outside, the agent's van was loaded "to the ceiling" with 960 pounds of marijuana the agent was transporting to evidence storage in Billings. Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were driving a marked vehicle behind the unmarked DCI van. One trooper later testified the van would indeed be an abnormal sight.

Pham, according to court filings, stared at the van long enough that the DCI agent, Richard Smith, began to believe Pham was either lost or committing a crime. Once outside the gas station, Smith approached Pham at his own vehicle. He later testified that Pham's ethnicity did not factor into his decision to approach him, but said DCI "was aware of several arrests of Vietnamese people for drug trafficking" along Interstate 94. The two troopers approached Pham, as well, according to court documents.