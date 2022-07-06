MT Supreme Court rejects attempt to add environmental protections to Gallatin River

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld the state’s rejection of a decades-long effort to add strict environmental protections to a stretch of the Gallatin River.

In an opinion written by Chief Justice Mike McGrath, the court upheld a Gallatin County District Court ruling that had sided with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s 2018 decision not to pursue the groups’ proposal.

The Gallatin Wildlife Association and Cottonwood Environmental Law Center had sought to classify a section of the Gallatin as an Outstanding Resource Water, a protected status that would prohibit the state from permitting new year-round sources of pollution. Montana Rivers was the other plaintiff in the case.

A similar effort had been launched previously in 2001, when American Wildlands petitioned the state Board of Environmental Review to confer that status on a portion of the river. While the board accepted the petition, it ultimately decided against moving forward with the proposal, following a lengthy environmental review and public-comment process that stretched out to 2012.

The board opted to abandon the proposal that year, after the petition’s initial sponsor dropped out and a subsequent attempt to find an alternative environmental solution fizzled out.

Then in 2018, Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the Gallatin Wildlife Association filed a new petition to add the ORW designation to a stretch of the Gallatin. The board rejected the petition on the grounds that “the agency’s discharge permitting process already imposed a stringent water quality standard” on the river.

The conservation groups sued in 2020, arguing that the state had never formally ended its process and that the new petition was essentially jump-starting the original process. They also alleged that emerging threats to the Gallatin’s water quality warranted an updated environmental review.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Peter Ohman ruled in the state’s favor, finding that the original petition process had expired in 2013, and after the 2018 petition was rejected, there was no longer a proposal on the table that required additional analysis. The justices upheld his ruling.

“This case is easily resolved by the fact that without a pending rulemaking — a proposed state action — to analyze under MEPA, there exists no analysis to supplement,” McGrath wrote.

The opinion characterized the groups’ lawsuit as “an attempt to work around the fact that Montana law creates no avenue to challenge an agency’s discretionary decision not to issue a contemplated rule” and found they were effectively asking the agency to revisit “a long-abandoned process.”

A parallel effort that also would have added protections to the Madison River also failed recently. Cottonwood’s executive director, one of the main backers of a proposed ballot initiative to create the ORW designations, acknowledged last week that organizers had fallen well short of the required signatures to get the proposal on the ballot.

The Supreme Court order comes a month after the DEQ issued a preliminary decision classifying the Gallatin River as impaired due to algal blooms. The department stopped short of faulting man-made sources of nutrient pollution as the cause for the increasing amount of algae in the river, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle previously reported. But the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper's executive director suggested that sources like wastewater and fertilizer runoff are causing the nutrient imbalance that leads to algal blooms.