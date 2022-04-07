Montana troopers have already intercepted more fentanyl this year than in 2021

The Montana Highway Patrol has already intercepted more fentanyl this year than last year, according to a Thursday press release from the state Department of Justice.

Through mid-March, troopers had seized 12,079 fentanyl pills, which is three times the 2021 total of 3,800 tablets, according to the release.

Arrests for fentanyl were already up from 2020, from just one that year to 17 in 2021.

MHP also said that the amount of methamphetamine already seized this year — 33.3 pounds — puts the state on the path to surpass last year's amount of 49.1 pounds.

In January, nine people in Lewis and Clark County overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl over a two-day period. None of the overdoses were fatal.

Deaths tied to fentanyl in Montana doubled from 2019 to 2020, reaching 41 fatalities.

