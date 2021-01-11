Montana Supreme Court orders resentencing in triple homicide

When the family returned, he shot David J. McKay, his wife Constance McKay and their daughter Marian McKay Qamar, according to authorities. Keefe was 88 days shy of his 18th birthday at the time.

Keefe was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole plus another 50 years on a burglary conviction and weapons enhancements.

In resentencing Keefe, Judge Pinski was wrong to disregard the "substantial evidence of Keefe's rehabilitation in the 30-plus years since the homicides," Justice Ingrid Gustafson wrote for the majority.

"As a preliminary matter, we note the appearance of impropriety created by the District Court setting a four-hour sentencing hearing, and then, at the start of the hearing, notifying the parties they only had three hours to present their cases because the District Court would need an hour to read its findings and ruling," Gustafson wrote.

During the hearing, a psychologist, a former Montana State Prison supervisor and a former warden testified that Keefe had matured and made progress toward rehabilitation and could be successful outside prison.