Montana justices order Texas businessman to pay taxes

HELENA — A retired Texas businessman who said he was a Montana resident in order to vote, drive, buy hunting and fishing licenses, obtain a concealed weapons permit and register vehicles owes the state more than $500,000 in income tax, interest and penalties, the Montana Supreme Court ruled.

Clayton A. Greenwood "held himself out as a Montana resident and enjoyed many of the benefits and privileges granted by the state of Montana during the 2008 to 2012 audit years. He now seeks to bear none of the cost," Justice Jeremiah Shea wrote Tuesday in the 5-0 ruling.

Greenwood's attorney, James Ramlow of Whitefish, declined to comment.

The case stems from a 2013 Department of Revenue audit of Greenwood's nonresident individual income tax returns for the previous four years.

Greenwood and his family had lived in Kalispell from 1999 to 2004 before moving back to Houston, where he owned businesses.