Montana City man sentenced to prison for firearms violation

A Montana City man convicted of illegally possessing a firearm was sentenced Wednesday to five years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release.

A jury in October found K. Jeffrey Knapp, 42, guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that on April 3, 2019, law enforcement served a federal search warrant at Knapp’s home and found 16 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Two pistols were found on what appeared to be Knapp’s side of the bed, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Knapp, having been convicted of two felonies in Colorado in 1994, knowingly illegally possessed firearms, the jury found.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Bartleson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

