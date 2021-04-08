Man pleads no contest to killing woman in Great Falls motel

GREAT FALLS — A man who pleaded no contest to deliberate homicide for killing a woman at a Great Falls motel in 2017 faces at least 20 years in prison, the Great Falls Tribune reported Thursday.

The trial for Stanley Isaac Lebeau, 54, began this week after a yearlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defendants who plead no contest accept convictions but do not admit guilt.

After two days of testimony, the prosecution and the defense negotiated a plea agreement Wednesday that calls for a 60-year prison sentence with a requirement that Lebeau serve 20 years before becoming eligible for parole. District Judge John Kutzman did not schedule a sentencing date.

Lebeau was charged with the May 2017 death of Tasha Rush, 28, who also used the last name Roberts. Her body was found in a motel bathtub after Lebeau confessed to the killing when he was arrested for cutting off a GPS tracking device he was required to wear as a condition of his probation in another case, prosecutors said.

"In an eerie, deadpan voice, the defendant told (officers) he had killed a woman in his room," Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said, "and that they should be happy they had caught him because he was going to go on a killing spree, killing others and taking hostages."