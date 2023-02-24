The Department of Corrections is trying to find a man who escaped from the Work Reentry Center at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge on Friday afternoon.

Brian John Jones, 52, is under the supervision of the DOC for charges of burglary, criminal endangerment, forgery and theft, according to a press release from Corrections communications Director Carolynn Bright sent at 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Around 4 p.m., the prison command post received information that a light blue Ford F-250, used by inmates working the prison ranch, was seen on Interstate 90 heading toward Butte. Workers locked down the prison and conducted an emergency count of inmates and found all present except Jones.

Jones was classified in the lowest security level at the prison. He lived at the Work Reentry Center and worked on the Cowboy Crew at the prison.

Jones is a white male and is 5-foot-9. He weighs 183 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

DOC is working with local and state law enforcement agencies and anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has been assisting Montana Highway Patrol tracking Jones in the Basin area.

A reverse notification with a shelter in place order for those near Basin was issued at around 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m., and remains in place for those who received the notice, sheriff's officials said.

People were told not to approach him, and call 911 immediately.