Man charged in deputy's death files lawsuit against Montana

MISSOULA — A man who is charged with accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy has filed a federal lawsuit against the state and Gov. Steve Bullock.

Lloyd Barrus alleges he was arrested without a grand jury indictment, threatened with the death penalty and has been denied a speedy trial. He is also seeking damages what he alleges is the wrongful death of his son, Marshall Barrus, during a shootout with police east of Missoula after a pursuit during which shots were fired at officers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marshall Barrus is believed to have shot and killed Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore while his father drove.