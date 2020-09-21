Man accused of attempting to hit sheriff in Lewis and Clark County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old man from Colorado was apprehended in Lewis and Clark County on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer and meth possession.

Alexander William Kelly is charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, felony theft, felony criminal endangerment, felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant.

On Sept. 18, deputies responded to the area of Highway 279 and Stemple Pass Road after Sheriff Leo Dutton reported he was in pursuit of a vehicle he tried to stop for speeding. The sheriff reported that the vehicle attempted to hit him head on when he tried to make the traffic stop.

Dutton waited for other deputies to arrive while the suspect drove Rattlesnake Road west of Canyon Creek. While waiting, Dutton reported the vehicle came back down the road and almost collided head on with his vehicle. The sheriff continued pursuing the suspect south and eastbound on Highway 279, according to court documents.

Montana Highway Patrol deployed road spikes on Highway 279 in an attempt to halt vehicle. The suspect was at one point determined to be traveling 98 mph.