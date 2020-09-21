Man accused of attempting to hit sheriff in Lewis and Clark County

A 34-year-old man from Colorado was apprehended in Lewis and Clark County on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer and meth possession.
Alexander William Kelly is charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, felony theft, felony criminal endangerment, felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant.
On Sept. 18, deputies responded to the area of Highway 279 and Stemple Pass Road after Sheriff Leo Dutton reported he was in pursuit of a vehicle he tried to stop for speeding. The sheriff reported that the vehicle attempted to hit him head on when he tried to make the traffic stop.
Dutton waited for other deputies to arrive while the suspect drove Rattlesnake Road west of Canyon Creek. While waiting, Dutton reported the vehicle came back down the road and almost collided head on with his vehicle. The sheriff continued pursuing the suspect south and eastbound on Highway 279, according to court documents.
Montana Highway Patrol deployed road spikes on Highway 279 in an attempt to halt vehicle. The suspect was at one point determined to be traveling 98 mph.
Deputies took over the primary role in the pursuit. At one point the suspect allegedly stopped and reversed towards law enforcement near Canyon Creek store.
The suspect would then take Duffy Lane, on which MHP had also deployed spike strips. The suspect reportedly hit the strip and lost both passenger side tires before leaving the roadway and hitting the ditch.
When deputies arrived at the vehicle, the driver's door was open and the suspect had fled on foot. An MHP trooper advised that he was in pursuit of the suspect via foot chase and was soon caught and detained.
Kelly allegedly provided multiple fake names to police before being positively identified. In the driver side door of the vehicle, deputies allegedly discovered a glass pipe and a banker's bag containing syringes and methamphetamine.
The vehicle identification number showed that the vehicle was stolen out of Colorado, court documents say.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
