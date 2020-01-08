Historic lime kilns located in Davis Gulch south of Helena were recently vandalized with spray paint.
In 2018 the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spent about $4,000 cleaning up graffiti on the stone lime kilns. While largely successful in removing the paint, the Forest Service said Wednesday that the kilns were vandalized with graffiti again recently.
You have free articles remaining.
“Remember – public lands are meant to be shared by all, and behavior such as this ruins the experience for others who want to be outdoors and enjoy what nature has to offer,” the Forest Service said. “Furthermore, many sites on national forests and other public lands are of historical and cultural significance.”
Vandalism of the historic sites is a federal crime and is being investigated. The Forest Service is asking for anyone with information on the vandalism to call federal law enforcement at 449-5201.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.