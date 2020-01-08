{{featured_button_text}}
Daivd Gulch lime kilns vandalized

Historic lime kilns located in Davis Gulch south of Helena were recently vandalized with spray paint.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

In 2018 the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spent about $4,000 cleaning up graffiti on the stone lime kilns. While largely successful in removing the paint, the Forest Service said Wednesday that the kilns were vandalized with graffiti again recently.

“Remember – public lands are meant to be shared by all, and behavior such as this ruins the experience for others who want to be outdoors and enjoy what nature has to offer,” the Forest Service said. “Furthermore, many sites on national forests and other public lands are of historical and cultural significance.”

Vandalism of the historic sites is a federal crime and is being investigated. The Forest Service is asking for anyone with information on the vandalism to call federal law enforcement at 449-5201.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

