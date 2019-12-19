{{featured_button_text}}
Robocall phone scam
Lewis and Clark County officials are warning of a scam using a court's phone number.

Over the past month, there have been several occurrences of the Lewis and Clark County Justice Court’s phone number being used as part of a scam. The scammers have used the phone number to try to collect money by stating a relative of the person being called is in jail and needs money to post bond and/or pay fines.

Justice Court will never call to collect bond or fine money, the county said in a press release. A notice will be sent through the mail if fine payments are late. We advise the public not to give any personal information or money if you receive one of these calls.

Anyone with information on the caller is asked to call the Office of Consumer Protection with the State of Montana at 406-444-4500.

Further questions may be directed to the Lewis and Clark Justice Court at 406-447-8201 or 406-447-8202.

