Jury convicts Montana man in fatal drunk driving accident

GREAT FALLS — A federal jury in Montana convicted a driver who had been drinking before a car crash that killed one of his passengers.

Leo James Hagan, 19, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday, The Great Falls Tribune reports.

The crash in June killed 41-year-old Paul Cadotte in Glacier National Park.

Hagan was driving after a night of drinking at an East Glacier Bar and failed to negotiate a curve, authorities said.

Hagan had agreed to drive the passenger's vehicle as they left the bar.

The vehicle rolled, ejecting Cadotte and another man. Cadotte died at the scene and the surviving passenger sustained serious injuries, authorities said.