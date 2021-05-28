Judge temporarily blocks new Montana campus carry law

The Board of Regents previously voted unanimously to challenge parts of HB 102 that would allow students and staff to carry concealed firearms without a permit. Regents argued that the law infringes on their constitutional authority to manage the university system.

In the main budget bill passed during the session, the Legislature appropriated $1 million to the university system to implement HB 102, but only under the condition that it doesn’t challenge the legality of the measure. In its complaint, the board refers to that condition as requiring its "acquiescence to the Legislature's unconstitutional overreach."

The Board of Regents on Thursday filed a lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to block the new law. The complaint refers directly to the conditional budget item, arguing that "the Legislature's directive to control (Board of Regents) policy could not be more explicit."

University system spokesperson Helen Thigpen said in an email Friday that the board "respects its legislative partners but determined that clarity on the constitutional question was needed."

Lawmakers who supported HB 102 said the new law enforced Second Amendment rights for people to protect themselves on campus.