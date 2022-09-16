Judge strikes down parts of MT laws affecting campuses, collegiate trans athletes

A Gallatin County District Court judge has ruled three state laws unconstitutional as they apply to Montana’s public university students and campuses.

Judge Rienne H. McElyea’s Sept. 14 decision blocks laws or portions of laws dealing with speech on campus; requiring student athletes to participate on teams based on their sex assigned at birth; and funding for student political organizations. The judge found in all three cases that Montana’s Constitution put decision-making power with the Board of Regents rather than the Legislature.

“Each law attempts to directly control internal university affairs and inject legislative policy judgments into (Montana University System) administration, contrary to the letter and intent of the Montana Constitution,” McElyea wrote.

Attorney Jeff Tierney with the Goetz law firm in Bozeman applauded the decision Friday.

“We are gratified by the court’s decision,” he said. “The delegates to Montana’s Constitutional Convention had the foresight to protect our public higher education system from tinkering by the Legislature. Today’s decision affirms our Constitution, and is an important victory for the university community and all Montanans.”

In citing precedent, the judge pointed to the recent Montana Supreme Court case which found unconstitutional a portion of House Bill 102 brought by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet. That bill expanded where firearms may be carried, but the high court ruled it infringed on the Board’s authority in regulating campuses.

A spokesperson for legislative Republicans on Friday cited an earlier statement by Berglee in criticizing the judge’s ruling.

"Rep. Seth Berglee warned months ago that the Montana Supreme Court's ruling against HB 102 was a slippery slope,” spokesperson Kyle Schmauch said. “Now we're starting to see that play out.

“The courts seem to be embracing the constitutionally dubious theory that unelected bureaucrats have complete power over every aspect of Montana's university system, including matters totally independent of academic freedom. Montanans should understand that the courts are striking down the will of their elected representatives while handing more power to unelected bureaucrats."

Plaintiffs, including former members of the Board of Regents, former Commissioner of Higher Education Lawrence Pettit; the Montana University System Faculty Association representatives; Montana Public Interest Research Group, Faculty Senate of Montana State University; professors from the University of Montana, Montana State University and Montana State University-Billings; and two students, challenged House Bill 349, House Bill 112 and Senate Bill 319.

The case was originally dismissed when brought directly to the Montana Supreme Court, which found the district court must hear the case. In June 2021, the case was filed in Gallatin County. In March, McElyea denied the state’s motion to dismiss, in which the state had argued the Board of Regents was the proper party to bring the suit, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

HB 349 was brought by Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, and requires post-secondary institutions to adopt antidiscrimination policies and states a student could not be disciplined for speech or public expression unless “the speech or expression explicitly or implicitly conditions a student's participation in an education program or activity or bases an educational decision on the student's submission to unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sexual favors.”

Hopkins argued the bill would push back on “cancel culture” or censorship on campuses, but opponents countered that it could direct student funding to groups that could exclude students based on religion or ideology.

McElyea found that those policies could only be set by the Board of Regents.

“While the parties disagree about the actual purpose and effect of the bill, it intrudes on the internal (Montana University System) governance and impacts matters constitutionally committed to the Board’s oversight,” she wrote.

HB 112 brought by Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, was among the most controversial bills of the session, requiring transgender athletes to compete in sports based on their sex assigned at birth.

Proponents of the bill said it would ensure fair play in women’s sports, but it saw vehement opposition from transgender advocates who said it was discriminatory and would further impact an already marginalized group.

McElyea ruled that the bill’s language dealing with college athletes again tread onto Board of Regents’ authority. She rejected the state’s claim that the board had no existing policies, finding that the board’s decision to comply with NCAA regulations in regards to transgender athletes constituted the policy in place.

“Contrary to the state’s characterization, the Board’s policy is not a delegation of the Board’s constitutional authority to a non-governmental body (NCAA), but an exercise of the Board’s authority to ensure the eligibility of Montana athletes and to protect the (Montana University System’s) substantial financial investment in its athletics programs,” the judge wrote.

The ruling leaves in place provisions dealing with K-12 student athletes.

Part of SB 319 brought by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, was already ruled unconstitutional earlier this year after a judge found that late amendments did not fit under the title of the bill as required by the state Constitution. Among the provisions already struck down included restrictions on when and where political activity could occur on campuses.

McElyea’s decision found an additional portion of the law unconstitutional. That part required students to “opt in” to additional student fees directed to student organizations functioning as political committees. Plaintiff Montana Public Interest Research Group, or MontPIRG, a liberal nonprofit group that represents Montana college students, was directly affected by the law, the judge found.

“The court concludes that SB 319 impermissibly seeks to micromanage student groups and financial matters that are committed to the Board’s oversight,” the judge wrote.