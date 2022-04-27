Judge says new law doesn't apply to petition effort for property tax measure

A new law that changes the process for placing measures on the ballot only applies to initiatives that seek to change state law, not those that aim to alter Montana’s Constitution, a Helena judge ruled Wednesday.

The order came from Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott. It’s part of a complicated case that involves Constitutional Initiative 121, a measure aimed at capping property taxes. It also involves a new law passed in 2021 that requires the Attorney General to conduct a review of initiatives to determine if they pose any material harm to businesses' interests and makes a legislative interim committee take a non-binding vote on if lawmakers support putting the measure on the ballot.

The plaintiffs in the case included the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana Farmers Union, Dennis McDonald, Ron Osterberg, Jeff Barber, Barber Realty and the Montana Cattlemen’s Association.

They wanted to stop supporters of the initiative from gathering or accepting signatures to qualify for the ballot, saying that because the Attorney General did not issue an opinion on if CI-121 would cause harm, any signature-gathering efforts were void. They also wanted to hold Matthew Monforton, a Bozeman lawyer, former legislator and a main supporter of the initiative, in contempt for what they claimed was violating a temporary restraining order and invalidate any signatures gathered while the order was in effect.

The Secretary of State and Attorney General were the defendants, as well as Monforton and Troy Downing, the state auditor who also backs the initiative. Downing was sued in his personal capacity, not in his state role.

That group said the Attorney General's material harm review and interim committee review established under the new law only apply to ballot initiatives aimed at changing state law, not ones that seek to alter the state Constitution like CI-121. Abbott agreed.

The plaintiffs pointed out the law refers to “ballot issues,” a term that’s defined in parts of election code to include all forms of initiatives. And while Abbott concurred, he noted that the new law only directed the warnings of a negative review from the Attorney General or vote by a legislative interim committee to go on forms for initiatives trying to change state law.

“To read (the law) to include anything other than statutory initiatives would be to render the statute nonsensical,” Abbott wrote.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for Attorney General Austin Knudsen said his office agreed with Abbott’s ruling that the new law only applies to statutory initiatives.

"In passing HB 651, the Legislature tasked the attorney general with warning Montanans about statutory initiatives that could seriously harm businesses in our state or create unconstitutional regulatory takings of private property. As we have said from the beginning of this case, a plain reading of the new law makes clear that the Legislature gave the attorney general power to make these findings for statutory initiatives but not initiatives that would amend the Montana Constitution,” spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said. “The Court reached the same conclusion. Attorney General Knudsen is committed to the rule of law and will continue to exercise the significant, but limited, authority that the Legislature has given him in reviewing proposed statutory initiatives for harm to businesses in Montana.”

Monforton also welcomed the order.

“The liberal special interests that sued us knew they’d never win,” Monforton said Wednesday. “They were simply trying to disrupt our signature efforts.”

Montana Federation of Public Employees President Amanda Curtis criticized CI-121 in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

“CI-121 will hurt Montana communities, farmer and ranchers, young families, and seniors," she said. "That’s why the most politically diverse coalition in Montana history is fighting to keep failed California policies out of Montana’s constitution.”

Supporters of CI-121 started gathering signatures as soon as they were cleared to do so by the Secretary of State on Jan. 7, but six days later Helena judge Michael McMahon issued a temporary restraining order blocking them from doing so. But then Jan. 24 the court entered an order denying a preliminary injunction, which dissolved the restraining order and cleared the way to gather signatures.

The plaintiffs claimed Monforton and Downing gathered signatures while they were blocked from doing so, and kept up their campaign website with a link labeled “Sign initiative today” that directed people to a page where they could print out the petition and materials. They also produced evidence of at least one person gathering signatures while the restraining order was in effect, Abbott wrote.

To counter, Monforton said that he put a notice on the website that the court had halted signature gathering and while he encouraged people to register and download petitions, he also said he’d let people know when they were allowed to gather signatures again.

Abbott found that because the law didn’t apply to constitutional initiatives, there was no need to invalidate any signatures gathered in support of CI-121.

Still, he said he was “troubled by Monforton's decision to leave the website up while the TRO was in effect, and the court would have expected a more assiduous effort to prevent signature gathering while the TRO is in effect,” Abbott wrote.

Monforton said Wednesday he followed the court’s direction.

“We complied fully with Judge McMahon’s order even though it was issued without giving us any notice and was patently illegal,” Monforton said.

