Judge rules Blixseth lawsuit against state can move forward

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has ruled that a lawsuit Yellowstone Club Founder Timothy Blixseth filed against the state should proceed, despite a motion by the Montana Department of Revenue arguing it should be dismissed as the court is not the proper legal jurisdiction.

The judge also ruled that the state is liable for all compensatory damages, fees and costs for Blixseth if he wins. However, the state is not liable for punitive damages.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mike K. Nakagawa, from the District of Nevada, said in Wednesday’s decision that the Montana Department of Revenue’s motion to dismiss the adversary proceeding, or lawsuit, was denied in part and granted in part.

The state has argued it was immune from the suit under the 11th Amendment, which prohibits federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states. Nakagawa said he granted the motion to dismiss any claim for punitive damages based on immunity under the 11th Amendment and denies the dismissal motion in all other respects.

The judge said the state, by initiating action in federal court, waived the sovereign immunity rights.

Nakagawa said Montana conceded it waived sovereign immunity and then claimed sovereign immunity upon the 2021 dismissal of the state’s involuntary bankruptcy petition against Blixseth, arguing that the bankruptcy court’s jurisdiction ended upon dismissal of the proceeding.

“Montana is wrong,” he wrote.

"Montana's voluntary actions constitute a clear and unequivocal waiver of its immunity under the 11th Amendment," he also noted.

The Montana Department of Revenue declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

Blixseth offered a statement in which he mentioned the names of previous governors whose departments of revenue he battled.

“Now that the federal court has allowed my complaint to move forward in the trial of my damages, I look forward in bringing to conclusion 11 years of injustices that (former governors) Brian Schweitzer, Steve Bullock, and their proxies brought to me and my family’s life,“ he said.

He said he expects the damages to be at least $700 million.

Blixseth said the present administration of Gov. Greg Gianforte had nothing to do with the previous actions, “but it is now stuck with cleaning up the mess it inherited.”

This is the latest decision in 11 years of legal action between Blisexth, the founder of Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, and the state. Blixseth claims he incurred hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when the state filed a petition nearly a decade ago to force him into involuntary bankruptcy.

The Yellowstone Club, a private ski and golf resort in Big Sky founded by Blixseth in 1997, filed for bankruptcy in 2008. Blixseth was accused of pocketing much of a $375 million loan to the resort and later gave up control of the enterprise to his ex-wife during their 2008 divorce.

The club is now under new ownership and has emerged from bankruptcy.

The Montana Department of Revenue had audited Blixseth and in 2009 said he owed $56.8 million in taxes, penalties and interest arising from eight audit issues, court documents stated.

In June, a U.S. bankruptcy judge upheld court decisions that the state of Montana lacked legal standing to file an involuntary bankruptcy petition.

Blixseth spent 14 months in jail for civil contempt for violating a bankruptcy judge’s order not to sell Tamarindo, a luxury property in Jalisco, Mexico, for $13.8 million in 2011. He was released in 2016.

Blixseth's attorney John Doubek said the court was careful in going through the case history and said the state has admitted it did not maintain sovereign immunity.

“They waived it pure and simple,” he said.

Doubek said the next step is to set a trial to determine the damages.

“Any time you take a billionaire and put him in a temporary bankruptcy it dampers his ability to do anything,” he said.

Doubek said it was his hope the state would reach a settlement.

He said prior administrations “created this mess,” and the longer this goes on it becomes the property of the current administration.