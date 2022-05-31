Judge hears arguments in $31k public records request case

The Montana Public Service Commission contended in court last week that asking for $31,000 in legal review fees was necessary to fill a public records request, while a lawyer for a group of newspapers said the cost was a way to avoid having to provide the documents.

Lee Newspapers of Montana, which includes The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic, filed a lawsuit over the charge last year. The PSC has countered, asking for summary judgment in the case. Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan heard the arguments last week, but made no indication of when he would issue a ruling.

Last year, a reporter from the Gazette asked for records related to travel, expenses and reimbursements for PSC commissioners and staff, along with information related to paying down a debt to a different state agency. That came after a fiscal compliance audit found lax spending practices and falsified documents generated to justify expenses at the agency.

The PSC said the agency found about 25,000 documents in response to the request and needed the $31,000 to conduct a legal review before turning over the records.

In court last week, Mike Meloy, a lawyer representing the newspapers, said that while a law passed in 2015 allowed state agencies to impose a fee to fill records requests, what the PSC wanted to charge went beyond the actual costs of doing so.

Meloy argued that agencies like the PSC already have lawyers on staff to do legal work and that if the agency felt such a review was necessary, that was their responsibility, not the requester of the records, to absorb those costs.

“Whenever the agency imposes a cost as significant as those in this case, and, frankly, because they're charging for lawyer services, those costs provide a burden, impose a burden, on the right to obtain these documents under Article Two, Section Nine of the (state) Constitution,” Meloy argued.

But Assistant Attorney General Tim Longfield, the lawyer representing the PSC, said it’s the agency’s view that the legal review fits the definition of what can be charged and that doing the review is necessary so the agency doesn’t release inappropriate records.

“(The law) didn’t itemize every specific fee that conceivably an agency could charge,” Longfield said. “Public information, finding and gathering it, requires legal review, and therefore legal review is part of the time required to gather public information.”

In 2015 the state Legislature passed a law that allowed agencies to charge a fee for filling requests, not to exceed the actual costs “directly incident to fulfilling the request in the most cost-efficient and timely manner possible...The fee may include the time required to gather public information."

Meloy argued the law doesn’t permit agencies to charge for legal review of documents or to require fees that create a burden too great for someone to be able to access public documents, which is a right in the state Constitution.

"The Legislature can help implement a constitutional provision but they can't amend it in a way that imposes a burden on the exercise of the right found in the Constitution,” Meloy said. “It’s my view that the Public Service Commission’s reading of this statute is designed—specifically designed—to avoid providing the public access to those documents."

Longfield, however, said he felt a plain reading of the law allowed charging for the agency's legal review under the “actual costs directly incidental to filing the request” and the “time required” provisions.

Longfield also said the right to know must be balanced with the right to privacy, which he said necessitated a review of the documents to make sure nothing improper would be turned over to the Gazette.

“To gather information requires legal review and legal analysis,” Longfield said.

Longfield also argued legal fees gave the agency a way to push those requesting documents to more narrowly tailor their requests and that large requests “actually hampers the right to know.”

"If the agency doesn't have any sort of bargaining powers to work with a requesting party to say 'Hey let's bring these costs down, let’s focus your request to get the information you actually want,’ then the requesting party can simply submit very broad untailored requests," Longfield said, adding that takes up agency time to work on other requests. "If there's no fee provision, then there is no incentive for the requesting party to focus their requests in such a way."

But Meloy countered that the reporter's request was sufficiently focused and that it was the agency's issue that their own search turned up so many documents. He also pointed out a reporter could not tell what records were responsive to their request and which were not without seeing the documents.

“This demonstrates the recalcitrance of the agency and their unwillingness to provide these records,” Meloy said. “If the department is unable to figure out how to make a search of their records to eliminate those things so they don’t have to review them, that's their problem…I don’t know how you would negotiate...to narrow down any further without looking at the records."

Menahan asked if local governments or other non-state agencies charge for legal reviews, saying “Typically doesn't it fall under the duties or job requirements of the agency’s legal counsel to conduct these reviews?”

Meloy answered yes. Longfield, however, said the legal reviews still incurred an "opportunity cost."

— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.

