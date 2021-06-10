Judge dismisses Montana involuntary bankruptcy petition against Yellowstone Club founder

In 2016, soon after his release from Cascade County jail, Blixseth requested the emails from when Gov. Steve Bullock had served as attorney general, only to be told those emails no longer existed.

State officials at the time said no laws were broken. Blixseth maintained the state did not follow the law. He said the emails would help him in his pending litigation with the state.

Those emails involved correspondence between Bullock and then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer, and with various employees with the Department of Environmental Quality, and attorney general and governor’s office.

Blixseth said he would seek $700 million from the state plus attorney fees. He said he will ask the jury to award punitive damages for the willful destruction of evidence by Bullock and others.

“The state under the Schweitzer and Bullock leadership used the power of the state to try and stop me from appealing and bringing lawsuits in my efforts to try to stop the Yellowstone Club bankruptcy plan,” Blixseth said in an email.

Blixseth was sent to jail for civil contempt for violating a bankruptcy judge’s order not to sell Tamarindo, a luxury property in Jalisco, Mexico, for $13.8 million in 2011. Starting in April 2015, he spent 14 months in Cascade County Regional Detention Center for civil contempt of court before being released in 2016.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.