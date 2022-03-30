Judge denies request to remove ankle bracelet in Plentywood rape case

A state district court judge has denied a request to remove the ankle-monitoring bracelet of a Plentywood man accused of raping two developmentally disabled women.

Judge Brenda Gilbert said Wednesday that Timothy Ray Marsh is presumed innocent of the pending charges, “but the allegations are serious and warrant the pre-trial conditions as set by the court."

Marsh, who is awaiting trial, had asked for the bracelet to be removed, noting the $350 monthly expense of the monitoring device. He has been on an ankle bracelet since September, his attorney, Samantha Howard, said.

Marsh pleaded not guilty Aug. 25 to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent with two women. Marsh, who was 62 at the time of his August arraignment, had been held on $150,000 bond and was out of jail since Aug. 19. 2021.

The trial is now set for Aug. 12. At one time, the trial was scheduled for February.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2015 and in 2018, according to court documents. Marsh at one time worked as a maintenance worker at Glenwood Inc., a facility for adults with disabilities. He is no longer employed there.

The defense has asked for competency evaluations for the two alleged victims. The state did not object but sought the following conditions: that the evaluations be recorded, that the evaluator may not ask questions about the allegations, and that both women can have a support person in the room.

The state also said the defense must provide reports and if a rebuttal evaluation is necessary, the state will provide that report to the defense.

A competency hearing is set for July 7.

Gilbert, a Livingston-based judge, is presiding in the case in the 15th Judicial District in Sheridan County, after the previous judge recused himself. The state attorney general’s office, who is prosecuting the case, asked Judge David Cybulski to step down, saying there was a specter of a conflict as he and Marsh are longtime residents of the community of 1,669.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

