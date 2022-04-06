Judge blocks 4 new voting laws backed by MT GOP

A Yellowstone County district judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked four new Republican-backed election laws that a coalition of Native American tribes, voting-rights groups and Democrats believe unconstitutionally restrict Montanans’ voting rights.

Judge Michael Moses granted a preliminary injunction to the coalition of plaintiffs, putting on hold controversial legislation that added new voter identification restrictions and ended Montana’s practice of allowing residents to register and vote on Election Day. Two other laws were also blocked, which limit third-party ballot collection and prevent ballots from being sent out to new voters in advance of their 18th birthdays.

Moses’ ruling applies in three different cases challenging the new election laws that were consolidated last year. It effectively prevents Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the sole defendant in all three cases, from enforcing the laws until the court makes a final decision on their constitutionality. Oral arguments in the consolidated case were held last month.

In an emailed statement, Jacobsen vowed to "immediately appeal" the decision.

Plaintiffs have argued that the new laws are designed to deter certain groups of voters from exercising their right to vote, while Republicans have argued that the measures were necessary to strengthen Montana’s election security.

The Montana Democratic Party last year challenged three of the laws: Senate Bill 169, which added new restrictions to the state’s voter ID requirements; House Bill 176, which ended Election Day voter registration; and House Bill 530, which prohibits people from collecting and submitting other people’s voted ballots if they are receiving any financial compensation for doing so.

The Blackfeet Nation, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote separately sued to overturn HB 176 and HB 530.

And three groups representing young Montanans also filed suit to challenge SB 169, HB 176 and House Bill 506. The latter measure prevents anyone who turns 18 before Election Day from getting a ballot before their birthday.

"Wednesday's decision defies Montana's common-sense approach to running our elections," Jacobsen said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "It's impossible to undo the steps that have already been taken to implement these legislative changes, including direct voter communication, education, and outreach."

“This is a victory for young voters and for all Montanans,” Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, an attorney representing the coalition of youth groups, stated in a press release Wednesday. “We will continue fighting until these laws are permanently prevented from restricting access to the ballot box.”

This story will be updated.

