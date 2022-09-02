Judge allows conservation groups to intervene in elk regulation lawsuit

A Fergus County district court judge has granted the request of hunting and access groups to intervene in opposition to a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana elk hunting regulations.

Judge Heather Perry’s Aug. 31 order allows Montana Wildlife Federation, Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Montana Bowhunters Association, Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, Helena Hunters and Anglers, Skyline Sportsmen’s Association and Public Land and Water Access Association to intervene in United Property Owners of Montana’s lawsuit against Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. The groups had argued that their interests as public hunters could not be adequately represented in the case, in part due to recent disagreements with FWP and the commission’s elk management decisions.

“Montana Wildlife Federation appreciates that the court has recognized our standing as intervenors in this important case,” Chris Servheen, the federation’s president and board chair, said in a statement. “This case is about the public’s role in the management of elk and other wildlife in Montana. Elk are a public resource and should be managed using science in a fair and balanced public process.”

Both UPOM and FWP had opposed the motion, with FWP suggesting that the groups file a friend-of-the-court brief rather than be granted full intervenor status.

“While defendants Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, through their counsel, do not dispute (intervenors’) interest in this matter, intervention as a party is improper. Defendants intend to vigorously defend their lawful actions,” FWP attorney’s wrote.

The judge's ruling grants the groups entry into the litigation as a third party.

The lawsuit alleges FWP is violating a law requiring elk to be managed to predetermined population targets, called “objectives,” because population numbers currently exceed objective by 50,000 animals. FWP is required to adhere to the law regardless if area landowners allow public access for hunting, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit requests Perry declare elk regulations void and require FWP and the commission to develop a plan to “remove, harvest or eliminate thousands of elk” as expediently as practicable. The lawsuit specifically targets districts with special permits for hunting bull elk, alleging causation between the permits and over-objective hunting districts.

The lawsuit also asks the judge to find two state laws unconstitutional. The first law delegates wildlife policy power to the commission, with UPOM arguing that setting policy rests with the Legislature. The second law requires public access as a condition of allowing game damage hunting.

The groups, which routinely engage in elk policy making, claim the motivation for the lawsuit is lucrative outfitting for bull elk.

“What plaintiff truly seeks is unilateral control and dominion over the elk which ‘trespass’ across their land,” the motion states. “Plaintiff uses this suit as a subterfuge to gain the ability to use, sell, transfer, and otherwise control licensing for the killing of trophy bull elk — the market cost of which is upwards of $10,000.”

In granting the motion to intervene, Perry wrote that the groups had not shown standing to address several of UPOM’s legal arguments on “effective management criteria” of elk, such as animal science, range management or other factors affecting forage quality or herd health. She further wrote that FWP and the commission have not denied several of the lawsuit’s allegations, such as that elk populations are above objective.

“All these matters are at issue here through the First Amended Complaint, as well as whether Defendant Commissioners may pick and choose which statutes or administrative rules they follow, or in the alternative, whether it is impossible for them to follow all the statutes and rules because they are internally inconsistent,” she wrote. “Also at issue is whether or not the one of the management and policy statutes allows for the unconstitutional delegation of legislative power to the Commission.”

Perry found that the groups did show standing on the request to find unconstitutional the law requiring landowners allow public access to receive game damage assistance.

“The statute allows the Department to utilize special seasons, landholder permits, or Department destruction of animals to address damage-causing animals,” she wrote. “Intervenors have met the standard for establishing that, in the absence of their participation as a party herein, their constitutionally conferred rights may be impaired by the disposition of this action. Specifically, that they may not have a voice in advocating for or exercising their participation rights in damage hunts.”

Perry has set a scheduling conference for the case for Oct. 11 in Lewistown.