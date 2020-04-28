Helena woman sentenced to 100 years for delivering children to convicted rapist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Helena woman who pleaded guilty to delivering children to a convicted rapist was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana Women's Prison Tuesday afternoon in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Kimberly Elvera Feigert, 32, was also labeled a tier one sex offender.

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley restricted Feigert from being eligible for parole for the first 25 years of her sentence.

Deputy County Attorney Melissa Broch and probation and parole officer Lloyd Dopp, who conducted the presentence investigation report and testified during Tuesday's hearing, portrayed Feigert as someone who needs the highly structured environment of prison to completely benefit from the treatment programs she is required to take.

Per Seeley's sentence, Feigert must complete the first two phases of the state's three-phase sex offender treatment program prior to being released.

Dopp also stated during his testimony that he believes Feigert has not fully taken responsibility for her actions. Despite a large amount of correspondence between Feigert and the child rapist in which the two planned their crimes, Dopp said she still claims to not remember taking part in them.