Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man who reportedly walked away from the Helena Prerelease Center Sunday.
Wesley Alan Luckett is described as caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds with a medium build and brown hair. He has numerous tattoos including facial tattoos. His tattoos include a cross on his forehead, a coackraoch on the side of head, and "REEFER" and "MARRY" across his fingers.
You have free articles remaining.
Luckett is serving a 24-month sentence out of Cascade County in 2019 for theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Easy to recognize at the very least...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.