A 28-year-old man who reportedly walked away from the Helena Prerelease Center last month has been apprehended in Great Falls.

Wesley Luckett was arrested in Great Falls on Jan. 3 by the Great Falls Police Department and U.S. Marshals, the Helena Prerelease Center reported Monday.

Luckett reported as a walkaway in Helena on Dec. 23. He is serving a 24-month sentence out of Cascade County in 2019 for theft.

