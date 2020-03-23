Helena police limiting non-emergency contact

The Helena Police Department on Monday announced measures it will take to protect its officers and staff from the threat of COVID-19.

According to an announcement from Police Chief Steve Hagen posted to the department's Facebook page, officers will now determine on a case-by-case basis whether an in-person response is necessary for each call.

"Effective immediately officers will be determining which calls require an officer to respond in person and have direct contact with the complainant," the announcement stated. "If it is determined that an officer does not need to respond to the scene, an officer will contact the caller and gather the needed information over the phone."

The announcement went on to state that officers will still respond to crimes in progress, accidents, crimes of violence and other incidents that require an in-person response. Officers or dispatch also "may request a caller meet with the officer outside of the residence."

According to Hagen's announcement, the department is also suspending enforcement of the city ordinance concerning abandoned vehicles.