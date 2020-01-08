Jan. 7
- At 12:36 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Gibbon Street and Prospect Avenue. The officer made contact with a 31-year-old male. After further investigation, the male was placed under arrest for DUI. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 10:14 a.m.an officer was dispatched to 406 Fuller Ave. in regards to a female with a warrant. The officer made contact with a 44-year-old female. The female was placed under arrest for the warrant. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 11:56 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of N. Fee Street in regards to a report of criminal mischief. The officer made contact with a 33-year-old male. After further investigation the male was issued a citation for criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was advised to contact Helena Municipal Court for his appearance.
The Helena Police Department responded to 97 calls for service including seven animal calls, two assault calls, four disorderly/disturbance calls, six suspicious incidents, three theft calls, five trespass incident calls and five welfare checks.
As of Wednesday morning, the county jail held 118 inmates (105 for felonies and 13 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 131 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-seven clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 20 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
