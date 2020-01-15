Jan. 14
- At 8:28 a.m. an officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male that claimed he was being chased. The officer located and identified the male. The male was on state probation out of Missoula and demonstrated signs of impairment. There was no evidence he was being chased. The 45-year-old Missoula man was eventually arrested for a Probation Violation and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8:40 a.m. an officer responded to Probation and Parole for a report of a female there with a valid arrest warrant. The 24-year-old Helena woman was identified and arrested for the warrant. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 9:03 a.m. an officer responded to Probation and Parole for a report of a male there with a valid arrest warrant. The 46-year-old Helena man was identified and arrested for the warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 12:12 p.m. a school resource officer responded to the 1300 block of Billings for a report of a juvenile female in possession of an electronic devised used to smoke marijuana. At the conclusion of the investigation, the juvenile female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and referred to juvenile probation.
- At 5:23 p.m. an officer responded to the 1300 block of Butte for a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by two people. The officer made contact with the occupants and identified them. One of the occupants, a 44-year-old Helena woman, was found to have a valid arrest warrant. She was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 7:46 p.m. an officer was patrolling the area of 1200 Last Chance Gulch and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked. The officer made contact with the occupants and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was done and drug paraphernalia was located. A 19-year-old Helena man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and referred to Municipal Court.
- At 10:26 p.m. officers responded to the area of Prospect and N. Montana for a report of a vehicle that had just collided with a pole and fled the scene. The vehicle was located near Lawrence and Dearborn and contact was made with the male driver. The male demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 48-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI (third), aggravated DUI, careless driving, and hit and run. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 87 calls for service including: five vehicle crashes, 10 animal calls, two theft calls, four disorderly/disturbance calls, 13 welfare checks and seven suspicious circumstance calls. Officers also conducted seven traffic stops.
As of Wednesday morning, the county jail held 113 inmates (104 for felonies and nine for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 122 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-nine clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 55 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 24 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), five are on GPS and five are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
