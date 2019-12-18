Dec. 17
- At 12:44 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of Broadway in reference to a crash. Investigation led to a 19-year-old male being cited and released for underage possession of alcohol and a 19-year-old male being arrested for DUI (first), underage possession of alcohol, possession of a fictitious ID, careless driving and two counts of hit-and-run (fail to give notice to law enforcement and fail to notify involving property damage).
- At 10:16 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the 500 Block of Logan for a trespassing. Investigation led to a 51-year-old male being cited and released for trespassing.
- At 4:10 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of Boulder and Rodney in reference to a crash. Investigation led to a 63-year-old woman being arrested on a warrant, and a 42-year-old woman being arrested for two warrants.
The Helena Police Department responded to 115 calls for service including 8 reported crashes, six animal calls, five disorderly/disturbance calls, one domestic disturbance call, 12 suspicious incident calls, nine theft calls, six trespassing calls and nine welfare checks.
As of Wednesday morning, the county jail held 103 inmates (92 for felonies and 11 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 111 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-four clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 17 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 357 clients.
