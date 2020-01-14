Jan. 13
- At 5 a.m. an officer responded to the area of Hannaford and 11th Avenue for a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident. The pedestrian was found to not be injured. The pedestrian, a 43-year-old Helena man, did not use a crosswalk and was found to have a valid arrest warrant. He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 5:39 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway for a report of a family disturbance. All of the parties were identified. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was discovered a 24-year-old Helena woman had a valid warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 90 calls for service including: four vehicle crashes, four animal calls, five theft calls, one disorderly/disturbance call, 15 welfare checks and five suspicious circumstance calls. Officers also conducted 18 traffic stops.
As of Tuesday morning, the county jail held 121 inmates (108 for felonies and 13 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 129 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-seven clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 56 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 23 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), five are on GPS and three are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
