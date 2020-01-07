Jan. 6
- At 11:07 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Rodney Street for a report of a male with a warrant. The 37-year-old male was located and subsequently placed under arrest for the warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 90 calls for service including two traffic accidents, seven animal calls, two assault calls, six disorderly/disturbance calls, five suspicious incidents, eight theft calls and nine welfare checks.
As of Tuesday morning, the county jail held 117 inmates (105 for felonies and 12 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 130 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-seven clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 20 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
