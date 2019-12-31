Dec. 30
- At 9:19 a.m. an officer was dispatched to 500 block of N. Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male at this location who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The officer located the 60-year-old male and placed him under arrest for the three District Court warrants. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.
- At 2:30 p.m. an officer was dispatched to 1600 block of Hudson Street for a report of a civil issue between a landlord and tenant. The officer met with all parties and investigation into the matter led to a 39-year-old female being placed under arrest for five Helena Municipal Court warrants. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 82 calls for service including five non-injury crashes, three animal calls, three disorderly/disturbance calls, seven suspicious incidents, six thefts and five welfare checks.
As of Tuesday morning, the county jail held 115 inmates (102 for felonies and 13 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 125 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-six clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 59 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 18 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), seven are on GPS and two are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 372 clients.
